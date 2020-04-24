Mrs. Juanita Mills O’Connor, age 84 of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at WellStar Spalding Hospital.
Mrs. O’Connor was born on Saturday, January 18, 1936 in Cordele, Georgia to the late Ernest Mills and the late Willie Lee Batson Mills. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Mills. Juanita was employed by United Bank as a teller.
Juanita is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark Elvin Mixon, Michael James & Wanda Mixon, Beth & James Oglesby, Walter Dewayne & Tong Mixon; grandchildren, Megan, Trevor, Walt, Amber; great-grandchildren, Braylie, Ada, Cayden, Cameron, Logan.
A graveside service for Mrs. Juanita Mills O’Connor will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Lamar Memory Gardens with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the O’Connor family.