Mrs. Mildred Frances Miller, age 91, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Heritage Inn.
Mrs. Miller was born on Saturday, December 15, 1928 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Oscar Leach and the late Grace Kimbell Leach. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lenwood Harold Miller; brother, Herbert Leach; sister and brother-in-law, Edith & Ernie DeSue. Mildred worked at Millan Wood Mill as a seamstress and was a member of Milner Baptist Church.
Mildred is survived by her stepchildren, Charles Kimbell (Joyce), Betty Sue Laney (Ray), Brenda Thrasher (Larry), John Miller (Vickie), the late Eddie Miller (Juanita), Fred Miller (Rhonda), Robbie Miller (Angie); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service for Mrs. Mildred Miller will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. in Lamar Memory Gardens with Pastor David Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Miller family.