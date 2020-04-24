/Unitedbank
Margaret Blackmon Nicholson

Friday, April 24. 2020
Margaret Blackmon Nicholson passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 in Salem Cemetery in Upson County.





Dr. Jeff Morgan will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation.

Mrs. Nicholson, the daughter of the late Jake Blackmon and Maggie Waldroup Blackmon was born August 28, 1931, in Thomaston, Georgia. Her husband, William David Nicholson preceded her in death. She was a retired florist and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Pat Kelly (Jimmy), David Nicholson (Paula) and Darrell Nicholson (Leah); brother, Tommy Blackmon (Audrey) all of Barnesville; six grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.

Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
