April 24, noon: Lamar holds at 31 cases

Lamar County remained at 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Friday case count report from DPH.
Statewide there have been 22,147 confirmed cases with 4221 hospitalizations and 892 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 37 cases - 2 deaths.
Upson: 193 cases - 14 deaths.
Monroe: 18 cases - 1 death.
Butts: 125 cases - 2 deaths.
Spalding: 141 cases - 8 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 23:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 77 patients, 46 positive cases, 9 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 92 patients, 23 positive cases, 10 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 99 patients, 30 positive cases, 5 deaths, 13 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Medical & Rehab (Butts): 153 patients, 48 positive cases, 9 deaths, 16 staff positive.
