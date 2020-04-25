Mr. David Clayman Bankston age 72 of Americus, GA passed away Friday April 24, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at River View Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Barrett will officiate.
Mr. Bankston was born December 7, 1947 in Barnesville, GA. He was the son of the late William Arthur Bankston and the late Esther Isabelle Clayman Bankston. He graduated high school from Gordon Military High School in Barnesville. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Georgia and later graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a masters degree in social science and history. He taught school in Sumter County for a short period of time and started a State Farm Insurance Agency in Americus for 33 years. Mr. Bankston was a member of River View Baptist Church in Vienna, GA.
Survivors include his wife Dianne Chavers Bankston of Americus, three daughters and sons-in-law Mitzi Parker (Travis) of Americus, Becky Steenbergen (Gordan) of Jamaica and Lisa Hernandez (Michael) of Americus. Two sons and daughter-in-law Greg Barfield (Krista) of Ellaville and Art Barfield of Ellaville. One sister and brother-in-law Brenda Dozier (Zack) of Macon and two brothers and sisters-in-law Billy Bankston (Rhonda) of Barnesville and John Bankston (Wendy) of Mexico. A sister-in-law Gloria Simmons (Mill) and a Brother-in-law Harold Chavers (Myra). Eight grandchildren Lilly and Eli Bacon, Cooper Parker, Margaret, Mattie and Camille Steenbergen, Madison Chandler (David), Mallory Hernandez and two great grandchildren Ezra Chandler, Landon Sutton and a bonus grandson Luke Lamberth. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial contributions may be made to River View Baptist Church 1021 River Road Vienna, GA 31092 or to the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home 2048 Youngs Mill Road LaGrange, GA 30241.
To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.