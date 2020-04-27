April 27, noon: Lamar holds at 33 cases; one new death in Upson

Lamar County held at 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Monday update from DPH.
Statewide there have been 23,773 confirmed cases with 4433 hospitalizations and 942 deaths.
Surrounding counties;
Pike: 39 cases - 2 deaths.
Upson: 200 cases - 15 deaths. The latest was an 83-year-old male with underlying conditions.
Monroe: 22 cases - 1 death.
Butts 126 cases - 3 deaths.
Spalding: 192 cases - 8 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 24:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 77 patients, 46 positive cases, 9 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 93 patients, 23 positive cases, 11 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 99 patients, 30 positive cases, 5 deaths, 13 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 151 patients, 43 positive cases, 10 deaths, 17staff positive.
