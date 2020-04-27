April 27, 7 p.m.: Lamar holds at 33 cases; another death in Upson

Lamar County held at 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Monday update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having six hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 24,225 confirmed cases with 4744 hospitalizations and 994 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 38 cases, 6 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 203 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. The new DPH website no longer shows age and medical status of the deceased.
Monroe: 22 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 1 death.
Butts 126 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Spalding: 197 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 27:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 9 deaths, 26 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 25 positive cases, 13 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 95 patients, 30 positive cases, 6 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 147 patients, 43 positive cases, 15 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Graphic: Ga. DPH
