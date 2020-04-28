Josephine Holloway Mangham passed away in Barnesville Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 91.
Josephine was a native of Upson County but had lived most of her life in Barnesville. She was born January 7, 1929, to the late Joseph Linson Holloway and Sallie Lou Ellington Holloway. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business.
Josephine was predeceased by her husband, Lorie James Mangham Jr. Two sisters, Betty Holloway Hortman and Bobbie Holloway also predeceased her.
She is survived by a son, Hugh Mangham, a daughter and son-in-law, Jolynn and Bob Cichocki, and a granddaughter, Christina Cichocki.
A graveside service for Mrs. Josephine Holloway Mangham will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on May 4, 2020 from 5:00 Please note: If you are attending the graveside service, please maintain social distancing guidelines. Only immediate family will be allowed under tent, all other guests must remain a safe distance from each other, at least 6 feet apart, or remain in your car. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this current Covid-19 crisis.
