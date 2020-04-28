April 28, noon: Lamar at 35 cases, 1 death

Lamar County was up to 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Tuesday update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having six hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 24,551 confirmed cases with 4778hospitalizations and 1020 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 39 cases, 6 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 206 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Monroe: 23 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 1 death.
Butts 129 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Spalding: 198 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 27:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 9 deaths, 26 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 25 positive cases, 13 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 95 patients, 30 positive cases, 6 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 147 patients, 43 positive cases, 15 deaths, 19 staff positive.
