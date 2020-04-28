Mr. Charles “C.W” William Long, age 91 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 26, 2020.
Mr. Long was born in Monticello, Georgia on April 5, 1929. He is preceded in death by his parents, John D. Long and Mattie H. Niblett Long; his first wife, Margaret Spillers Long and his second wife, Betty Hatchett Akin Long. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during World War II. He retired from The William Carter Company in 1997 with 25 years of service. Shortly after retiring, he began working at AMSafe refurbishing seatbelts and finished his career 17 years later at the age of 85. Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, as well as a devoted Christian who loved spending time with his family. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Poppy Cat.”
Mr. Long is survived by his children; Randy (Lanie) Long, Cindy Long Smith, Darryl (Kathy) Long; stepchildren, Wanda (Ken) Jackson-Gran, Lisa (Scott) Kilcrease and their families; grandchildren, Blake Long, Bryan (Meagan) Long, Jarred Smith, Candi (Matt) Hatchett, Derick (Amanda) Long; step-grandchildren, Josh Blalock, Dustin Blalock; great-grandchildren, Ian Long, Lexi Long, Tyler Hatchett, Dominick Long, Maverick Long; step-great-grandson Kort Watson and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 am in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Cyndi MacDonald officiating. Friends and family are welcome to pay respect and sign the guest book between the hours of 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home. The family will also greet visitors after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial gifts be made to Lilla Memorial Baptist Church or Barnesville First United Methodist Church.
