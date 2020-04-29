/Unitedbank
/Eedition

April 29, noon: LC holds at 35 cases, 2 deaths

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in COVID-19 Monitor
Wednesday, April 29. 2020
Lamar County was at 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of the noon Wednesday update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having five hospitalizations.

Statewide there have been 25,274 confirmed cases with 4948 hospitalizations and 1052 deaths.

Surrounding counties:

Pike: 39 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 209 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Monroe: 22 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 1 death.
Butts 130 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Spalding: 201 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 28:

Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 9 deaths, 26 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 25 positive cases, 13 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 64 positive cases, 7 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 146 patients, 43 positive cases, 15 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette