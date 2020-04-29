April 29, noon: LC holds at 35 cases, 2 deaths

Lamar County was at 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of the noon Wednesday update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having five hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 25,274 confirmed cases with 4948 hospitalizations and 1052 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 39 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 209 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Monroe: 22 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 1 death.
Butts 130 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Spalding: 201 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 28:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 9 deaths, 26 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 25 positive cases, 13 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 64 positive cases, 7 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 146 patients, 43 positive cases, 15 deaths, 21 staff positive.
