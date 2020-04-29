April 29, 7 p.m.: Lamar up to 37 cases

Lamar County was up to 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of the 7 p.m.Wednesday update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having five hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 25,634 confirmed cases with 5072 hospitalizations and 1095 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 39 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 211 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Monroe: 23 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 134 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Spalding: 205 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 29:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 9 deaths, 26 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 25 positive cases, 13 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 64 positive cases, 7 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 146 patients, 43 positive cases, 15 deaths, 21 staff positive.
