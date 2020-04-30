Ms. Annette H. Merritt 76, formerly of Barnesville transitioned on April 25, 2020, in the Rosemont at Stone Mountain.
Private graveside services were held in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated. Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Mrs. Stephanie (Anthony) Webb of Ellenwood, GA and Ms. Cynthia King of Jonesboro, GA; four grandchildren, Jai Webb, Simeon Webb, Naaria King, and Quentin King; four sisters, Ms. Rosalie Miller, Ms. Elizabeth Sullivan, Ms. Emma Jo Hicks, Mrs. Deborah (Ken) Taylor; two brothers, Mr. Willie Joe (Carrie) Hathaway, and Ronnie Lewis Hathaway; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and classmates who all will miss her presence.