April 30, noon: LC holds at 37 cases

Lamar County remained at 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of the noon Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations. The two deaths were women ages 81 and 85 both of whom are listed as unknown status as to underlying conditions.
Statewide there have been 26,033 confirmed cases with 5110 hospitalizations and 1107 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 215 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Monroe: 23 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 138 cases, 14 hospitalizations and 5 deaths.
Spalding: 208 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 29:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 9 deaths, 26 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 25 positive cases, 13 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 64 positive cases, 7 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 146 patients, 43 positive cases, 15 deaths, 21 staff positive.
