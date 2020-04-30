/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Kemp lifts shelter in place order except for elderly and 'medically fragile'

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, April 30. 2020
Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted his shelter in place order for all but the most threatened Georgians. The measure will expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight. The elderly and medically-fragile must remain sheltered until June 12.

Restaurants and many other businesses are green-lighted to open. Bars, nightclubs, public swimming pools. live performance venues and amusement parks/rides remain shuttered until 11:59 p.m. on May 13.

Social distancing and other rules are in place and the governor recommended the wearing of masks.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette