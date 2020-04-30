Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted his shelter in place order for all but the most threatened Georgians. The measure will expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight. The elderly and medically-fragile must remain sheltered until June 12.
Restaurants and many other businesses are green-lighted to open. Bars, nightclubs, public swimming pools. live performance venues and amusement parks/rides remain shuttered until 11:59 p.m. on May 13.
Social distancing and other rules are in place and the governor recommended the wearing of masks.
Kemp lifts shelter in place order except for elderly and 'medically fragile'
