Free COVID-19 testing here May 6

YourTown Health in Barnesville will offer free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at its Commerce Place office near First United Methodist Church. The nasal swab test will be done in the patient's vehicle. No physician's order is required and no financial information will be gathered.
Demographic information will be collected and a brief questionnaire must be completed.
Test results will be delivered by phone within 2-3 days.
You must make an appointment by calling 770-358-4408.
