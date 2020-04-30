Mr. L Edwin Williams, Jr., age 82, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Georgia.
Mr. Williams was born in Lamar County, Georgia on Saturday, December 25, 1937 to the late Lamar E Williams, Sr. and the late Ruby Jane McCord Williams. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Williams. Edwin and his brother Billy owned Williams Brother’s Building Supply and Williams Brother’s Builders and dedicated their work to building many houses in Lamar and surrounding Counties. He was a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church and was also a Mason at Pinta Lodge 88. Edwin was a loving husband, father, papa, son, brother, friend and a devoted Christian.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sara Ellen Williams; children, Sherrie (Bob) Jones, Shon McAteer, Candi Martin; stepdaughters, Doris (Jay) Pippin, Melanie (Glenn) Baxley; sister-in-law, Jan B. Williams; adopted brother, Harvey Lee (Lois) Browning; twelve grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Friends and family are welcome to pay respects and sign the guest book between the hours of 10:00 A.M and 1:00 PM as well as 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204
*** PLEASE NOTE *** If you are attending the graveside service, please maintain social distancing guidelines. Only immediate family will be allowed under the tent, all other guests must remain a safe distance from each other, at least 6 feet apart, or remain in your car. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this current Covid-19 crisis.
