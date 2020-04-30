April 30, 7 p.m.: Lamar at 38 cases; one death removed

Lamar County was at 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 26,260 confirmed cases with 5190 hospitalizations and 1132 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 216 cases, 18 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Monroe: 23 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 141 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Spalding: 208 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 29:
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 10 deaths, 24 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 60 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 143 patients, 83 positive cases, 16 deaths, 22 staff positive.
