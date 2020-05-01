May 1, noon: Lamar at 39 cases

Lamar County was at 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Friday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 27,023 confirmed cases with 5218 hospitalizations and 1140 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 216 cases, 19 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Monroe: 23 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 146 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Spalding: 211 cases, 35 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 29:
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 50 positive cases, 10 deaths, 24 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 60 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 143 patients, 83 positive cases, 16 deaths, 22 staff positive.
