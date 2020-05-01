/Unitedbank
Barnesville postpones council meeting

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, May 1. 2020
The Barnesville city council has postponed its regular meeting which was to be held May 4 to May 11. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the courtroom at the police department building.
