Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Barnesville postpones council meeting
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Barnesville postpones council meeting
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Friday, May 1. 2020
The Barnesville city council has postponed its regular meeting which was to be held May 4 to May 11. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the courtroom at the police department building.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Barnesville postpones council meeting
Friday, May 1 2020
May 1, noon: Lamar at 39 cases
Friday, May 1 2020
April 30, 7 p.m.: Lamar at 38 cases; one death removed
Thursday, April 30 2020
Ed Williams
Thursday, April 30 2020
Free COVID-19 testing here May 6
Thursday, April 30 2020
Archives
May 2020
April 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette