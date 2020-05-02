May 2, noon: Lamar up to 40 cases

Lamar County was at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 28,133 confirmed cases with 5350 hospitalizations and 1171 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 226 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Monroe: 24 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 152 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Spalding: 214 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 1:
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 50 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 60 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 142 patients, 102 positive cases, 18 deaths, 23 staff positive.
