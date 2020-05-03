Lamar County was at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7:30 p.m. Sunday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 28,671 confirmed cases with 5405 hospitalizations and 1179 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 230 cases, 23 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Monroe: 24 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 151 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Spalding: 219 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 1:
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 50 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 60 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 142 patients, 102 positive cases, 18 deaths, 23 staff positive.
May 3, 7 p.m.: LC holds at 40 cases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks