Lamar County was at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 29,103 confirmed cases with 5444 hospitalizations and 1204 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 243 cases, 23 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Monroe: 25 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts 151 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Spalding: 222 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 1:
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 50 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 96 patients, 60 positive cases, 10 deaths, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab: 142 patients, 102 positive cases, 18 deaths, 23 staff positive.
May 4, noon: Lamar remains at 40 cases
