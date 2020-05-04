Mrs. Frances Margaret Carroll Houk (Peggy), age 95, of Barnesville passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
Mrs. Houk was the second child born to the late Mr. Luther S. Carroll and the late Mrs. Bessie Collis Carroll on November 29, 1924 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In 1947 Mrs. Houk graduated from Milligan College in Milligan Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude with a degree in religion and in 1967 she graduated from the University of Toledo with a Master’s Degree in education and counseling. She became a certified teacher and counselor in the Ohio School System as well as a licensed counselor and social worker in the State of Ohio.
Mrs. Houk spent many years volunteering as a leader in various ministries. In the churches she served with her husband, she worked with the: Women’s Baptist Missionary Union, Baptist Training Union, taught seminary classes, as well as initiated, promoted & directed the first church camp at Shiloh Baptist Church in Thomaston, Georgia. Later, her work resulted in 38 churches purchasing land to offer youth camp as part of their ministry outreach. In 1960, her husband was sent to Ohio to do pioneer mission work for Southern Baptist, where she volunteered from 1960-1985 in the various churches, serving as a pianist, organist, and Sunday school teacher.
As a professional counselor and educator, Mrs. Houk retired from the public-school system in the State of Ohio in 1986 with 30 years of service. She was state certified as a counselor and social worker, with 18 years as a guidance counselor at Bowling Green Junior High School, in Bowling Green Ohio. As a guidance counselor she was recognized for her dedicated service to the alcohol and drug awareness initiative in the community as well as new, innovative programs in the school such as: career day, drug awareness, student puppet team, parent involvement, open house, ambitious fund raising projects, improving student nutrition with a cafeteria salad bar, building self-esteem through student recognition, tough love, etc. She continued her education by taking classes and attending conferences until the year she retired.
Prior to counseling, Mrs. Houk was also an elementary school teacher who taught 2nd & 3rd grade at Starr Elementary School in the Oregon City School District of Oregon, Ohio. She also served as a teacher in the Anderson County School System at Moore’s School located in Devonia, Tennessee as well as at Range Grammar School in Elizabethton, Tennessee in 1948. In addition, Mrs. Houk taught school approximately 3 years in the Georgia Public School System.
Mrs. Houk moved to Carrollton, Georgia upon retirement in 1985 and became a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. Mrs. Houk is the wife of the late Dean Clifton Houk for 66 years, where they lived in their country home until they moved to Barnesville, Georgia in 2008 and became members of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Mrs. Houk was one of the founders of Little Children of the World, Inc., a ministry for street children and children at risk in Philippines and has been active and supportive since 1987. Over the years, she served as: Director/USA (1988-2000), Treasurer (1988-1999), Editor (2009-18), Board of Director Chair (20 yrs) & Administrative Assistant (2000-2009). Her greatest passion and calling in life, was to do mission work for those in need, especially the hungry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Clifton Houk; her brother, Luther S. Carroll, Jr. Survivors include: 4 Daughters - Glenna Waller (& late Larry) of Barnesville; Deanna Kaye Lovelady (& Byron) of Dawsonville GA; Crystal Day Hedspeth (& Claude) of Katy TX ; & Trina Carroll-Houk (& Chip Schneider) of Largo, FL ; 1 Sister - Bettie Carroll Elwood; 12 Grandchildren and 22 Great-grandchildren & 2 Great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Houk will be laid to rest at: McMinn Memory Gardens, 1739 Pot Hole Road, Athens, TN on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 P.M.
A celebration of life memorial service is planned, and it will be announced at a later date. The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Little Children of the World, Inc. c/o Glenna Houk Waller, President and CEO, P.O. Box 37, Barnesville, GA 30204.
Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at: www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements (770) 358-1678.