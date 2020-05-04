May 4, 7 p.m.: Lamar drops to 39 cases

Lamar County dropped to 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 29,437 confirmed cases with 5537 hospitalizations and 1243 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 240 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Monroe: 25 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Butts: 152 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 219 cases, 37 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 4:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 61 patients, 1 positive case, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 51 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 64 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 98 positive cases, 20 deaths, 24 staff positive.
