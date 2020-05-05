May 5, noon: LC holds at 39 cases

Lamar County held at 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 29,598 confirmed cases with 5591 hospitalizations and 1258 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 241 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Monroe: 29 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 152 cases, 16 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 219 cases, 37 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 4:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 61 patients, 1 positive case, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 51 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 64 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 98 positive cases, 20 deaths, 24 staff positive.
