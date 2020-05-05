Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Absentee ballot update
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Absentee ballot update
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Tuesday, May 5. 2020
Elections supervisor Anita Reid issued the above statement about absentee balloting and other matters with regard to the upcoming primary votes.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Absentee ballot update
Tuesday, May 5 2020
May 5, noon: LC holds at 39 cases
Tuesday, May 5 2020
Free COVID-19 testing here May 6
Tuesday, May 5 2020
Sheriff's report
Tuesday, May 5 2020
May 4, 7 p.m.: Lamar drops to 39 cases
Monday, May 4 2020
Archives
May 2020
April 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette