May 5, 7 p.m.: Lamar remains at 39 cases

Lamar County held at 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 29,839 confirmed cases with 5654 hospitalizations and 1294 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 243 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Monroe: 29 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 153 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 220 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 5:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 61 patients, 1 positive case, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 51 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 64 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 98 positive cases, 20 deaths, 24 staff positive.
