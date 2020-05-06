/Unitedbank
National Day of Prayer to be live-streamed Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 6. 2020
The Lamar Christian Ministerial Association has decided to live-stream the annual National Day of Prayer service instead of holding an in-person gathering. The event will begin at 11 a.m. May 7.

Participants can access the service at fbcbarnesville.com by clicking on the FBC Live icon.

Participating in the service will be Nick Easterling, Garth Forster, Peter Banks, Kevin Thomas, Craig Ogletree, Jute Wilson, Cyndi McDonald, Jeff Morgan and Greg Burrell.
