The LC Class of 2020 has been beset by hardship due to COVID-19. One day, with very little notice, their senior year just ground to a halt.
They had no prom. They missed hanging out on their brand new campus during spring. Athletic seasons - and stellar individual athletic careers - ended suddenly due to pandemic circumstances out of their control.
Among the school calendar casualties was Honors Night - the night when students who have excelled academically are singled out for their performances. That struck a nerve with LC counselor LeslieAnne Williams who approached The Herald Gazette with the idea of honoring these grads in the newspaper. Several businesses signed on as sponsors as did members of the Barnesville Rotary Club and a couple of anonymous donors.
The photos of all honor grads are published in the 5.5.20print edition. We hope you will study them and, when you see these top performers out in the community, congratulate them. They have earned it!
(Note: Our usual graduation edition featuring the entire Class of 2020 will be published in the coming weeks. There are affordable advertising opportunities available for parents to single out and congratulate their seniors who have been through so much. Call 770.358.NEWS for more information.)
Shawna Pippin-Ingham stopped by the LCHS campus Friday to photograph the senior banner of her son Daniel Lambert, a Trojan soccer standout. Banners for every senior are hung on the fence around the new soccer/practice field. Pippin-Ingham said her son was devastated by the abrupt end to his soccer season and has hardly been out of the house. “He misses his friends at school and on the team. It is so nice of them (the school system) to do this,” Pippin-Ingham said. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Honor grads lauded
