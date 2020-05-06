With the first really warm Spring weather moving in over the weekend, people were out and about enjoying life. Some wore masks. Many did not. It was so nice, many seemed to forget about COVID-19 for awhile.
The question is, however, has COVID-19 forgotten us? One can make the argument coronavirus is on the wane here. As of Monday, sheriff Brad White and his staff had only nine residences indicating a positive case in the 911 system. That number, provided by GEMA, dropped by five over the past week.
Jim Beverly of the county facilities maintenance crew was busy last week installing a clear panel with a service slot in the door of the probate court office at the courthouse. Many patrons can now do business at the door without having to actually enter the office.
Virus on the wane? Sheriff monitoring nine residences
