May 6, noon: LC back up to 40 cases

Lamar County was back at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 30.602 confirmed cases with 5723 hospitalizations and 1306 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 40 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 244 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Monroe: 31 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 162 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 224 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 5:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 61 patients, 1 positive case, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 96 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 51 positive cases, 10 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 89 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 64 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 98 positive cases, 20 deaths, 24 staff positive.
