May 7, noon: LC down to 38 cases

Lamar County was down to 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having four hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 31,309 confirmed cases with 5816 hospitalizations and 1336 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 41 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 245 cases, 25 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Monroe: 33 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 166 cases, 17 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 223 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 6:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 59 patients, 6 positive case, 1 death, 2 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 94 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 73 patients, 57 positive cases, 14 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 86 patients, 26 positive cases, 15 deaths, 22 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 66 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 97 positive cases, 20 deaths, 29 staff positive.
