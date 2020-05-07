/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Wi-fi buses could bridge digital divide

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, May 7. 2020
While trying to use distance learning in the wake of pandemic-driven school closings, superintendent Jute Wilson and others within the school system have had to come to grips with vast connectivity issues in the community.

Many people are dependent on ATT’s abysmally slow DSL service. Home buyers and others moving here often have to get on a waiting list to get that service due to a lack of bandwidth. There are satellite and cellular services out there but none is blazing fast.


Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette