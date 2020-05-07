While trying to use distance learning in the wake of pandemic-driven school closings, superintendent Jute Wilson and others within the school system have had to come to grips with vast connectivity issues in the community.
Many people are dependent on ATT’s abysmally slow DSL service. Home buyers and others moving here often have to get on a waiting list to get that service due to a lack of bandwidth. There are satellite and cellular services out there but none is blazing fast.
Wi-fi buses could bridge digital divide
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks