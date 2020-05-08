The Lamar County High School Class of 2020 will march across the stage at Trojan Field May 23 to receive their diplomas and will do so without friends and family in attendance.
Superintendent Jute Wilson reported Friday the seniors were surveyed and asked to choose between three options: a virtual graduation, a delayed graduation (late July or later) or an on-field graduation with students only. Of those responding, 60% chose the on-field ceremony on the original date. Thirty percent wanted a delayed graduation with 10% desiring the virtual ceremony.
Strict social distancing measures will be in place on the field and on the stage.
The ceremony will be live-streamed for friends and family.
For much more on this story, see the 5.12.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Class of 2020 graduates will be seated much farther apart than this during their students-only ceremony May 23 at 9 a.m. (File: Walter Geiger)
LC seniors vote for graduation May 23 without friends, family
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks