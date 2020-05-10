Lamar County held at 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the noon Sunday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having five hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 32,969 confirmed cases with 5994 hospitalizations and 1404 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 44 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 250 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Monroe: 34 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 179 cases, 19 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 233 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 8:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 59 patients, 6 positive case, 1 death, 4 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 94 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 72 patients, 57 positive cases, 15 deaths, 27 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 86 patients, 27 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 66 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 97 positive cases, 20 deaths, 29 staff positive.
May 10, noon: Lamar back up to 40 cases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks