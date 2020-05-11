Mrs. Joyce Louise Jones Littleton, age 90, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry, GA.
Mrs. Littleton was born on Saturday, July 27, 1929 in Barnesville, GA to the late Joe David Jones and the late Julia Glaze Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Littleton. Joyce was a member of the Lighthouse Church of Barnesville.
Joyce is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim & Deborah Bishop; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie & Kenny Granger; grandchildren, Alexandria & Ernest Polk, Brandi & Ryan Beals, Austin Smith, Jeff & Kay Murphy, Tim & Kristy Rollins, Turenia Alvarez, Brian & Elizabeth Granger, Cheri Granger Smith; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service for Mrs. Joyce Louise Littleton will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor B.H. Callaway officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:45 P.M. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Littleton family.