May 11, 1 p.m.: LC holds at 40 cases

Lamar County held at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 1 p.m. Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having five hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 33,927 confirmed cases with 6015 hospitalizations and 1441 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 44 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 250 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Monroe: 35 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 181 cases, 19 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 235 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 8:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 59 patients, 6 positive case, 1 death, 4 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 94 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 72 patients, 57 positive cases, 15 deaths, 27 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 86 patients, 27 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 92 patients, 66 positive cases, 14 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 138 patients, 97 positive cases, 20 deaths, 29 staff positive.
