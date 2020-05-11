Lamar County held at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having five hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 34,002 confirmed cases with 6036 hospitalizations and 1444 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 44 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 250 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Monroe: 35 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 189 cases, 20 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 237 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 11:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 58 patients, 45 positive cases, 2 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 94 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 71 patients, 57 positive cases, 15 deaths, 27 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 86 patients, 27 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 90 patients, 66 positive cases, 15 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 135 patients, 121 positive cases, 21 deaths, 32 staff positive.
May 11, 7 p.m.: Lamar remains at 40 cases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks