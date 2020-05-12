May 12, 1 p.m.: Lamar holds at 40 cases

Lamar County held at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the1 p.m. Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having six hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 34,635 confirmed cases with 6130 hospitalizations and 1461 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 46 cases, 8 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 253 cases, 27 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Monroe: 40 cases, 8 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 191 cases, 20 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 237 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 11:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 58 patients, 45 positive cases, 2 deaths, 4 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 94 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 71 patients, 57 positive cases, 15 deaths, 27 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 86 patients, 27 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 90 patients, 66 positive cases, 15 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 135 patients, 121 positive cases, 21 deaths, 32 staff positive.
