Sheriff Brad White reported Monday his 911 operators have eight Lamar County addresses with positive COVID-19 cases in the system. Three of those residences are home to two positive patients so they are tracking 11 active positives.
The cumulative DPH Lamar numbers at 9 a.m. Wednesday were 40 cases, 6 hospitalizations and one death. Lamar’s DPH number has been at or just below 40 cases since May 2, suggesting a flattened curve and no uptick in cases since Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed restrictions.
Doctors and executives from YourTown Health operated a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing operation at their local office May 6 which drew a huge response. The team did 184 tests in five hours. Nasal swabs were done in vehicles with results to be provided in two or three days by phone. Pictured running the site are (l-r) CEO Jon Wollenzien, Dr. Tara Brown and human resources director Luke Putnam. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Sheriff tracking 11 positive cases
