Barnesville library goes curbside

Beginning Monday, May 18 the Barnesville library will offer curbside pickup of reading materials Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. By visiting lamarlibrary.org, patrons have expanded access to online resources and access to physical materials.
“To support social distancing, curbside pickup will operate with very limited staff. We ask that you be patient as we work through this process together,” branch manager Kelly Hughes said.
The Flint River Regional Library System catalogue is available online and readers can place items found there on hold online or by phone. They must designate Barnesville (FRRLS-BA) online to pickup items locally. Other libraries in the system can also be designated for pickup. Library staff will fill holds placed online or by phone as quickly as possible but wait times may be longer than usual.
Once you arrive at the library for pickup, call 770.358.3270. Make sure you have your library card barcode number available so staff can check out your items over the phone.
“Please remain in your vehicle. Staff will place your materials through your passenger side window. If you are walking, materials will be placed on a table or cart outside. If you do not have a cell phone, call us when you are on your way,” Hughes continued.
The library remains closed. Lobbies, restrooms, computers and other spaces are not accessible.
“We appreciate all of our patrons and look forward to serving you safely and responsibly,” Hughes concluded.