High school and middle school athletic competitions ground to a halt on March 12 due to COVID-19, leaving spring sport athletes who had been preparing for their seasons for months hanging. Baseball, soccer, track and field, tennis and other sports just ended. Those seasons - and outstanding individual performances - will always be marked by an astericks.
So, what happens next? No one knows.
Coaches miss their athletes, hope workouts can begin June 1
