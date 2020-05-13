May 13, 1 p.m.: Lamar remains at 40 cases

Lamar County held at 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 1 p.m. Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having six hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 35,245 confirmed cases with 6228 hospitalizations and 1493 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 45 cases, 8 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 253 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
Monroe: 44 cases, 8 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Butts: 191 cases, 20 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 236 cases, 40 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 12:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 58 patients, 51 positive cases, 2 deaths, 5 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 94 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 71 patients, 60 positive cases, 15 deaths, 27 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 85 patients, 27 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 90 patients, 66 positive cases, 15 deaths, 19 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 132 patients, 121 positive cases, 24 deaths, 35 staff positive.
