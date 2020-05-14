Mr. Arthur Dewayne “Bebop” Simmons, age 66, of Barnesville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence.
Bebop was born in Northport, VA on Friday, June 12, 1953 to the late Earl Gipson Simmons and the late Betty Juanita Blankenship Woodall. He is also preceded in death by his son, Paul Simmons; sister, Chris Woodall; brother, Gipson Simmons, Jr.; brother-in-law, Terry Allen; brother-in-law and wife, Jimmy & Jackie Allen. Bebop was a carpenter and he thoroughly enjoyed working.
Bebop is survived by his wife of 44 years, Frankie Simmons; sons, Judson Simmons, James Simmons; sisters, Terry Phillips, Tracy Threatt; grandchildren, Kierria Simmons, A.J. Simmons, Abbie Simmons, Emily Simmons, Kierstin Hanes, Chasity Hanes; step-grandchildren, Chase Swails, Genesis Swails; sisters-in-law and husbands, Effie and Mike Renow, Barbara and William Yeoman, Frances and Don Hawkins; brother-in law, Billy Allen.
A memorial service for Mr. Arthur Simmons will be announced at a later date.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Simmons family.