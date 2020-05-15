From the GBI:
On Friday, May 15, 2020, agents and digital forensic investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the residence of Michael David Miller, 58, in Jackson, Butts County, GA. The search warrant was related to an investigation pertaining to the online sexual exploitation of children. As a result of the investigation, Miller was arrested and charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Bestiality.
Miller is currently being held at the Butts County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Butts County man charged with child porn, bestiality
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks