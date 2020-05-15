/Unitedbank
Deputies and first responders tend to the injured at the scene of Friday's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Two transported after Friday crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, May 15. 2020
Two people were transported to the Macon Medical Center after single vehicle crash on Hwy. 41 South Friday afternoon.

A northbound Kia Optima with Henry County plates ran off the east side of the road and into a ditch, striking a tree trunk just south of C&B Store.

A male and female were taken by ambulance to Macon. Both had significant injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening at the scene. Two other passengers in the car were slightly injured but were walking around.


