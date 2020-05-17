Officer-involved shooting in Forsyth

FROM THE GBI:
On Saturday, May 16, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region Six Office was requested by the Forsyth Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
At approximately 8:54 p.m., Monroe County 911 received numerous calls regarding a domestic dispute at 23 Clearview Ave., Forsyth, GA. The callers stated that Deon Damon Bowden, 27, was involved in a physical altercation with individuals at the above address. Forsyth Police officers and Monroe County deputies responded to the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows that Bowden began shooting at officers as they were responding to the domestic dispute call. Bowden then got into a vehicle and began to drive north on Blount St. At that time, Bowden crashed the car into multiple vehicles including two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars. Bowden then brandished a firearm and was shot multiple times by officers. A pistol was located in the car driven by Bowden.
First aid was provided to Bowden by officers on scene until Monroe County Fire/EMS and Forsyth Fire/EMS arrived on scene. Bowden was then transported to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, GA where he is currently in critical condition. No officers were injured during this incident.
Once this investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
