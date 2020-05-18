May 18, 1 p.m.: LC remains at 41 cases

Lamar County remained at 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 1 p.m. Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having six hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 37,910 confirmed cases with 6864 hospitalizations and 1612 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 44 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 258 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.
Monroe: 99 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.
Butts: 196 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Spalding: 239 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 15:
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 55 patients, 53 positive cases, 5 deaths, 7 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 93 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 70 patients, 60 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 87 patients, 30 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 87 patients, 67 positive cases, 17 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 132 patients, 122 positive cases, 26 deaths, 36 staff positive.
