May 18, 7 p.m.: 10 cases at Sunny Grove

Lamar County remained at 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as of the 7 p.m. Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having seven hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 38,283 confirmed cases with 6992 hospitalizations and 1649 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 44 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
Upson: 261 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.
Monroe: 95 cases, 12 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
Butts: 199 cases, 21 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Spalding: 242 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. May 18:
Sunny Grove (Lamar): 29 patients, 10 positive cases, 0 deaths and 0 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 55 patients, 53 positive cases, 5 deaths, 7 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 91 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 73 patients, 62 positive cases, 15 deaths, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 88 patients, 30 positive cases, 15 deaths, 25 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 87 patients, 69 positive cases, 17 deaths, 20 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 54 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 126 patients, 122 positive cases, 29 deaths, 36 staff positive.
